Parkgene (GENE) 1-Day Volume Hits $50.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Parkgene has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $707,426.07 and approximately $50.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.00514258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.51 or 0.03814310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00015959 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

