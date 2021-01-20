ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0293 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $590,316.72 and $83.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,041.81 or 0.99954402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00026210 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012381 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000155 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

