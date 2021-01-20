Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 55 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $654,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $19,138,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $521,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.45. 18,444,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,032,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $215.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

