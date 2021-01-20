Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 13,805 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. State Street Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after purchasing an additional 513,443 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.31. 10,637,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,342,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $61.61.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

