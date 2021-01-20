Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after acquiring an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 283.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,718,000 after acquiring an additional 554,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in DocuSign by 26.1% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.69. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

