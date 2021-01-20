Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,534 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 969,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,005,000 after purchasing an additional 694,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.91. 1,974,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,163. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

