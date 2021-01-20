Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.26 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 731.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average of $107.19. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

