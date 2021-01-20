Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in The Kroger by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Kroger by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Kroger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,337,000 after acquiring an additional 690,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.77.

NYSE KR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,548,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,265,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

