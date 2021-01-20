Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Autodesk by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.09.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $310.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.66 and a 200-day moving average of $256.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 161.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

