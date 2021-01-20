Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $816,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

NYSE PM opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

