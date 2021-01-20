Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 13,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $158.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,708. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $168.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.51.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

