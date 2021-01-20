Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 9,897 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in General Motors by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 103,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 687,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,112,994.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,921,153 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,746. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM traded up $4.87 on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 60,504,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,115,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $55.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

