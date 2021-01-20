Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.25. 49,566,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,524,063. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

