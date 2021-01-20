PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Reduced by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.7% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.25. 7,003,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $289.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.61.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

