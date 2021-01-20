PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 531,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. 53,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,462. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $652.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in PC Connection by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PC Connection by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

