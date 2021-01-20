PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Cowen

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PDCE. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its position in PDC Energy by 74.8% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,564 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 179.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,245 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 893,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 319,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 188.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 271,073 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,234,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 216,499 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

