PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 39.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average of $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

