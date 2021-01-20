Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report $159.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.00 million. Perficient posted sales of $145.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $609.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.10 million to $611.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $664.38 million, with estimates ranging from $650.55 million to $674.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of PRFT traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,986. Perficient has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,484,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $6,948,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $82,788,000 after buying an additional 101,044 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Perficient by 56.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

