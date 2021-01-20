Peter Maletis Acquires 500 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) President Peter Maletis bought 500 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.22 per share, for a total transaction of $10,610.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ASA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 61,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,441. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.