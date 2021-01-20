PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $9.12. PFSweb shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 63 shares changing hands.

PFSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $154.29 million, a P/E ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $77.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.38 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Research analysts expect that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $101,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,990.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,120.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,644 shares of company stock worth $187,765 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSW. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in PFSweb by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 200,731 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in PFSweb by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

