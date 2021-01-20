Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

PM stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,659,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,739. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.