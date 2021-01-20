PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $105,489.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00050878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00120314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00073593 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255994 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00064097 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

