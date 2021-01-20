Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Anatole Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796,794 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 42.0% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $197,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,618,000 after buying an additional 807,930 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $123,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 155.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,568,000 after acquiring an additional 883,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,078,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $168.79 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $187.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

