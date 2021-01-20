Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 75,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$639,423.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,040,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,400,062.35.

TSE PL traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,044. The company has a market capitalization of C$333.27 million and a PE ratio of -49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.91. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.63 and a twelve month high of C$11.49.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$131.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

