Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at KeyCorp

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PINS. OTR Global upgraded Pinterest to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinterest to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. MKM Partners raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Pinterest stock opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $76.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $5,133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 278,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $16,178,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,567,958 shares of company stock valued at $168,129,684.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pinterest by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

