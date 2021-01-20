Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $73.27. 365,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,376,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.58 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 24,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,482,291.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,567,958 shares of company stock worth $168,129,684 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

