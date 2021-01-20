Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Down 3.4%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) shares traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. 311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.
Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 3.34%.
About Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.
