Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $8.78 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $9.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $23.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $26.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $35.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

PAA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 5,653,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,692. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

