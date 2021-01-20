Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.17-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.57 million.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.27. 172,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95. Plexus has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,025,417.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $214,111.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,627 shares of company stock worth $5,553,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

