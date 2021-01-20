Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLSPF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLSPF) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. 149,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,465% from the average session volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Plus Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLSPF)

Plus Products, Inc (Canada) engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of cannabis infused products. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to both regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational, markets. The company was founded by Jacob F. Heimark and Roy McFarland on March 29, 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

