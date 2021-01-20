Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Position Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 557.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 126,862 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.80). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. TheStreet raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

