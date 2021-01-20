POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the quarter. POSCO comprises about 1.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 50.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the third quarter worth about $215,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 6.2% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the second quarter worth about $346,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POSCO stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. POSCO has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

