Poseidon Network (QQQ) Reaches Market Cap of $49.95 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $49.95 million and $324,423.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00068539 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000162 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

Poseidon Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.