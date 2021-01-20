Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Potbelly posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,923. The company has a market cap of $113.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Potbelly by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Potbelly by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Potbelly by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Potbelly by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.