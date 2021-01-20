PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $224,647.00

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One PowerTrade Fuel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001530 BTC on major exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $224,647.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 71.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.00533128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.60 or 0.03892862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012831 BTC.

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,719,525 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade

PowerTrade Fuel Token Trading

PowerTrade Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerTrade Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerTrade Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

