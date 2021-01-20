Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
PSZKY stock remained flat at $$8.80 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $8.80.
About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.