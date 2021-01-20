PPTY – U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

PPTY – U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) shares rose 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 19,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 15,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37.

