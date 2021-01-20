PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,800 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 390,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE PQG traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PQ Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

