Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
PVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of TSE:PVG opened at C$13.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.33. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87.
Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) Company Profile
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
