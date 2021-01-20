Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:PVG opened at C$13.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.33. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$206.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.