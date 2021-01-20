Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 287.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 15,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

