Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,224 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,091,000 after buying an additional 1,160,773 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,725,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.78. 9,000,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,440,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average is $148.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $163.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

