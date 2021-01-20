Profit Investment Management LLC Buys 38 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $521.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.07. The company has a market capitalization of $322.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.92.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

