Profit Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $844.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.13. The stock has a market cap of $800.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $486.00 to $1,036.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

