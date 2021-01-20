Profit Investment Management LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.0% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60. The firm has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

