Profit Investment Management LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,851,000 after buying an additional 49,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after buying an additional 433,879 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after buying an additional 268,580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $121,103,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,074,664 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $118,793,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

