Profit Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 61,868 shares during the period. G-III Apparel Group accounts for about 3.8% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIII. UBS Group initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

