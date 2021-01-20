Profit Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $249.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.68. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.