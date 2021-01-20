Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 9,749 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,719. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

ACAD opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

