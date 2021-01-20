ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.79

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 148133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,032,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 199,880 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,187,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 236,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 887.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 190,829 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

