Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $183.14 and last traded at $179.68. Approximately 567,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 478,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.63.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth about $713,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 36.9% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 6,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

